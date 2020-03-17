Colts Agree to Terms With Quarterback Philip Rivers

8-time Pro Bowl quarterback Philip Rivers came into the league in 2004, spending his entire career with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers.

Following the 2019 season, Rivers and the Chargers announced they would part ways, as Philip would look for another team in free agency.

The 38-year-old father of nine, who famously doesn't curse, is heading to the Indianapolis Colts on a 1-year deal worth $25 million, according to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Rivers is familiar with Colts head coach Frank Reich, who served as Chargers quarterback coach in 2013, and offensive coordinator from 2014-2015.

In addition, Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni spent 5 seasons as an offensive assistant during Rivers' tenure.

Rivers is 6th all-time in NFL history in passing yards (59,271) and passing touchdowns (397).