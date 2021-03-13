Colorized Photo From 1920s Shows What Jefferson Street in Lafayette Looked Like Near The Keg, McKinley St. Area

I definitely don't see a catwalk, but The Keg is somewhere nearby in this photo.

If you're like me, you love when people share old photos of local spots that are super familiar to us today. Lafayette Consolidated Government posted this photo on their official Facebook page.

The photo, courtesy of Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court Louis J. Perret, shows beautiful trees that once lined Jefferson Street in Lafayette, a far cry from the McKinley Street area that is now home to The Keg and other bars along "the strip."

Needless to say, that area of Lafayette has come a long way over the last 100 years and looks a good bit different than it did back in the Roaring 20s.

Next time you pull out old photos of The Keg or reminisce on your party days at the iconic landmark, think about these trees and show your friends this post.

As a matter of fact, share this with them now and see if they can figure out exactly where the catwalk is. 😂

