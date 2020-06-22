Colorado Offers Westgate’s Derek Williams

One Power Five school located in the western part of the country apparently has a serious interest in one of the top younger players in the area/state.

Derek Williams, who currently attends Westgate High School, located in New Iberia, Louisiana, shared on social media over the weekend that he has been extended an offer by Colorado, members of the Pac-12.

A 6-foot-2, 185-pound defensive back, Wiliams still has three more years of prep football remaining and is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2023.

The offer from Colorado is the second Power Five offer for Williams, who also reportedly been offered by Virginia.