Colorado Man Wins $1 Million Jackpot Twice…on Same Day

Try, try, try again. That was sort of the persistent motto of one lottery player in Colorado, and it finally paid off.

A Colorado man hit the jackpot twice in one day after playing the same numbers for the last 30 years.

Colorado Lottery officials only identified the winner as "Joe B." Mr. B. was the winner of two $1 million Powerball jackpots on March 25. He just claimed his winnings.

The winning tickets were sold at stores about a mile apart. "Joe B." bought one ticket in the morning and the other one in the evening.

It's time to retire those numbers Mr. B.