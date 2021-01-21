College World Series Changes Format for 2022

Beginning with the 2022 College World Series, the format to crown the D1 college baseball national champion will be different than it currently is, but feel somewhat familiar to long-time college baseball fans.

The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee announced today the 2022 CWS will start on Friday, June 17th, and the best-of-three finals will begin 8 days later on Saturday, June 25th.

This layout was used in the CWS from 2003 to 2007.

In 2008, the CWS changed to the current format when CWS play begins on a Saturday, but the best-of-three finals takes place 9 days later on a Monday, leaving the possibility of no games being played on the second weekend, depending on how the field of 8 double-elimination tournament played out over the week.

“The committee evaluated the pros and cons of the start and finish dates with the current format, and we all decided that having games on the second weekend and one less day of competition provides a better experience for student-athletes and spectators,” said the chairman of the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee Jeff Altier, said in a statement. “Starting the finals on a Saturday allows MCWS fans to see more championship series action on the weekend, and playing games on back-to-back weekends, also benefits the City of Omaha, and shortens the stay of participating teams. The committee really believes this will be a win-win situation for all parties.”

This year's format will remain the same as it's been since 2008 and is scheduled to begin play on Saturday, June 19, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Best Robe-isms

Remembering The 2014 Ragin' Cajun Baseball Team

The 14 Former Cajuns Who Played MLB