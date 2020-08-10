College Football Stars Unite With #WeWantToPlay

As the light is dimming on college football in 2020, some of the sports star players have come together with #WeWantToPlay.

As reports began to surface of college football moving toward postponing or canceling the 2020 season, some of the bigger names in the sport reached out to one another on social media or organize a meeting.

According to multiple media reports, standout players from all Power 5 conferences (SEC, ACC, Big 10, Big 12, PAC 12) held a zoom conference call last night, listing a few demands in their quest to play football in 2020.

Many college football players across the country have posted the #WeWantToPlay on their personal social media pages.