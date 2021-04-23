College Football Site Lists Judice Inn as One of Nation’s Best

The Judice Inn has drawn major praise from the social media account of one major college football fan.

Earlier this week, Big Game Boomer, a college football Twitter fan account, focusing on the Oklahoma Sooners, named Judice Inn as the best restaurant in Lafayette.

More specifically, Big Game Boomer listed Judice inn as the choice in Lafayette in its listings of the Best Restaurant In Every "Group Of 5" College Town.

Obviously, this list is only for fun, and very much unofficially, but it does give you an idea of how highly thought of Judice Inn is around the country.

Judice Inn opened in 1947 and has been a fixture in the Acadiana area ever since.

"Group of 5" are all schools not in a "Power Five Conference", which are members of of the SEC, Big XII, ACC, Pac-12, Big Ten, and Big XII.

As for the other Group of 5 schools in the state of Louisiana, the site lists Ponchatula's as the best restaurant in Ruston (Louisiana Tech), The Rum House in New Orleans (Tulane), and The Waterfront Grill in Monroe (ULM), as the places to bring your appetite when in those respective cities for a sporting event, or for any other reason.

The list not only covers every school but also covers most cuisines, with something to satisfy everyone's taste.

Congrats to Judice Inn, but we know there are so many good restaurants in Lafayette that it's hard to go wrong with a number of picks, while it was probably a little easier to pick a winner in a lot of the other cities.