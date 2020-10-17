College Football Bowl Projections – Week 8

It certainly appears as though the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are well on their way to a third-consecutive bowl game, including their 8th in the last 10 years; but which one?

Louisiana, currently sporting an impressive 4-1 record, still has a long way to go in the 2020 college football season. Still, they're off to a great start, and they would really have to fall on unexpected hard times to miss out on bowl play this year.

But how do you project the 2020-2021 bowl season, especially with conferences like the Big Ten, Pac-12, Mountain West Conference, and the MAC beginning late?

Are some bowl games going to be canceled due to those bowls not being economically feasible in the COVID-19 pandemic?

We already know that three bowl games, the Holiday Bowl, the RedBox Bowl, the Hawaii Bowl, and the Bahamas Bowl won't be taking place this year, with others may be soon to come.

Really, because of the uncertainty, even though some teams are near the halfway mark of the season, it's really impossible to project bowl games.

That being said, it's always fun to do, and one major media outlet has penciled in the Cajuns to play in a popular bowl destination, against a MAC opponent.

For the second-consecutive week, College Football News projects that UL will face the Ball St. Cardinals Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama.

Louisiana won a big non-conference game last Friday night, defeating the UAB Blazers, 24-20, in Birmingham, Alabama.

UL is now 4-1, overall, and 2-1 in Sun Belt Conference play.

The Cajuns return to action on Saturday evening, October 31, when they travel to San Marcos, Texas to take on the Texas St. Bobcats in a Sun Belt Conference tilt.

Louisiana went 7-7 in 2018, their first under head coach Billy Napier, including a spot in the inaugural Sun Belt Conference Championship Game, a 30-19 setback to Appalachian St., as well as a 41-24 loss to Tulane in the Cure Bowl.

Last season, UL won a school-record 11 games, finishing 11-3 on the year. They did lose to Appalachian St. in the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game, 45-38, but captured a 27-17 win over Miami (Ohio) in the LendingTree Bowl.

This season, the Cajuns are expecting even bigger and better things.

Also of note; the site projects LSU to square off with Oklahoma St. in the Texas Bowl.

The projected 4-team College Football Playoff Field includes Clemson, Georgia, Ohio St., and Alabama.

Clemson is projected to face Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.