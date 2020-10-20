College Football Bowl Projections – Week 7

It certainly appears as though the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are well on their way to a third-consecutive bowl game, including their 8th in the last 10 years; but which one?

Louisiana, currently sporting a perfect 3-1 record, still has a long way to go in the 2020 college football season. Still, they're off to a great start, and they would really have to fall on unexpected hard times to miss out on bowl play this year.

But how do you project the 2020-2021 bowl season, especially with conferences like the Big Ten, Pac-12, Mountain West Conference, and the MAC beginning late, with some teams maybe not even playing at all?

Are some bowl games going to be canceled due to those bowls not being economically feasible in the COVID-19 pandemic?

We already know that three bowl games, the RedBox Bowl, the Hawaii Bowl, and the Bahamas Bowl won't be taking place this year, with others may be soon to come.

Really, because of the uncertainty, it's really impossible to project bowl games.

That being said, it's always fun to do, and one major media outlet has penciled in the Cajuns to play in a popular bowl destination, against an old rival.

College Football News projects that UL will face the Ball St. Cardinals Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama.

Louisiana lost its first game of the 2020 season last Wednesday, falling to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 30-27.

UL is now 3-1, overall, and 2-1 in Sun Belt Conference play.

The Cajuns return to action on Friday evening, October 23, when they travel to Birmingham, Alabama to take on the UAB Blazers in a non-conference tilt.

Louisiana went 7-7 in 2018, their first under head coach Billy Napier, including a spot in the inaugural Sun Belt Conference Championship Game, a 30-19 setback to Appalachian St., as well as a 41-24 loss to Tulane in the Cure Bowl.

Last season, UL won a school-record 11 games, finishing 11-3 on the year. They did lose to Appalachian St. in the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game, 45-38, but captured a 27-17 win over Miami (Ohio) in the LendingTree Bowl.

This season, the Cajuns are expecting even bigger and better things.

Also of note; the site projects LSU to square off with Oklahoma St. in the Texas Bowl.

The projected 4-team College Football Playoff Field includes Clemson, Georgia, Ohio St., and Alabama.

Clemson is projected to face Ohio St. in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.