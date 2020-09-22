College Football Bowl Projections – Week 3

It certainly appears as though the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are well on their way to a third-consecutive bowl game, including their 8th in the last 10 years; but which one?

Louisiana, currently sporting a perfect 2-0 record, still has a long way to go in the 2020 college football season. Still, they're off to a great start, and are currently ranked #19 in the country in the latest AP Top 25 poll, so they would really have to fall on unexpected hard times to miss out on bowl play this year.

But how do you project the 2020-2021 bowl season, especially with conferences like the Pac-12, Mountain West Conference, and the MAC still electing not to play, so far, this fall?

Really, because of the uncertainty of those conferences, it's almost impossible to project bowl games.

That being said, it's always fun to do, and one major media outlet has penciled in the Cajuns to play in an attractive bowl against an SEC foe.

247Sports projects Louisiana to play in the Liberty Bowl, which is scheduled for New Year's Eve, Thursday, December 31, in Memphis, Tennessee.

Brad Crawford projects that UL will face the Mississippi St. Bulldogs in the game.

The Liberty Bowl has tie-ins with the SEC and the Big XII, but again, because of multiple conferences not playing this fall, that might not mean a whole lot.

Louisiana won their second-consecutive game to begin the 2020 season last Saturday, defeating the Georgia St. Panthers, 34-31, in overtime, in their Sun Belt Conference opener.

UL is now 2-0, with both wins coming on the road, marking the first time in school history that has happened.

The Cajuns return to action fare on Saturday when they host the Georgia Southern Eagles in their home opener.

Kickoff time at Cajun Field is scheduled for 11 a.m.

Louisiana went 7-7 in 2018, their first under head coach Billy Napier, including a spot in the inaugural Sun Belt Conference Championship Game, a 30-19 setback to Appalachian St., as well as a 41-24 loss to Tulane in the Cure Bowl.

Last season, UL won a school-record 11 games, finishing 11-3 on the year. They did lose to Appalachian St. in the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game, 45-38, but captured a 27-17 win over Miami (Ohio) in the LendingTree Bowl.

This season, the Cajuns are expecting even bigger and better things.

Also of note; the site projects LSU to square off with Michigan in the Outback Bowl.

The projected 4-team College Football Playoff Field includes Clemson, Oklahoma, Ohio St., and Alabama.

Clemson is projected to face Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.