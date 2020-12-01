College Football Bowl Projections – Week 14

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are well on their way to a third-consecutive bowl game, including their 8th in the last 10 years; but which one?

Louisiana, currently sporting an impressive 8-1 record, has guaranteed itself a winning record during the regular season, as well as a spot in the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game for the third consecutive year.

But how do you project the 2020-2021 bowl season, after this crazy year?

So far, nine bowl games, including the Bahamas Bowl, Fenway Bowl, Hawaii Bowl, Holiday Bowl, Las Vegas Bowl, RedBox Bowl, Quick Lane Bowl, Pinstripe Bowl, and the Sun Bowl won't be taking place this year, with others may soon to follow.

Really, because of the uncertainty, the cancellations, the uneven games, and just all the craziness, it's incredibly difficult to project bowl games.

That being said, the bowl season is right around the corner, so let's run down where numerous media outlets project the Cajuns to play in.

Brad Crawford of 247Sports and Cater Hill of fifthquarter.net both project Louisiana to take on Louisiana Tech in the New Orleans Bowl, which is slated for Wednesday, December 23, just four days after the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game.

Thomas Shea of College Football News projects the Cajuns to play in the Cure Bowl, which is scheduled for Saturday, December 26 in Orlando, Florida, against FAU.

Finally, ESPN has a split projection for Louisiana, with Kyle Bonagura projecting them to face Louisiana Tech in the New Orleans Bowl, while Mark Schlabach projects a UL/Marshall match-up in the Cure Bowl.

Louisiana is currently ranked number 20 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll while sitting at number 21 in the Coaches Poll.

UL, who has won five consecutive games, is currently 8-1, overall, and 6-1 in Sun Belt Conference play.

The Cajuns return to action on Friday night when they travel to Boone, North Carolina to take on the Appalachian St. Mountaineers in a Sun Belt Conference tilt.

Louisiana went 7-7 in 2018, their first under head coach Billy Napier, including a spot in the inaugural Sun Belt Conference Championship Game, a 30-19 setback to Appalachian St., as well as a 41-24 loss to Tulane in the Cure Bowl.

Last season, UL won a school-record 11 games, finishing 11-3 on the year. They did lose to Appalachian St. in the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game, 45-38, but captured a 27-17 win over Miami (Ohio) in the LendingTree Bowl.

This season, the Cajuns once again have qualified for the league's championship game, as they will face Coastal Carolina on Saturday, December 19 in Conway, South Carolina.

Also of note; ESPN has a split-projection for the LSU Tigers, with Schalbach projecting the Tigers to play the Texas Longhorns in the Texas Bowl while Bonagura projects an LSU/Northwestern match-up in the Outback Bowl.

The projected 4-team College Football Playoff Field by ESPN includes Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio St., and Clemson.