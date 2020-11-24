College Football Bowl Projections – Week 13

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are well on their way to a third-consecutive bowl game, including their 8th in the last 10 years; but which one?

Louisiana, currently sporting an impressive 7-1 record, has guaranteed itself a winning record during the regular season, as well as a spot in the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game for the third consecutive year.

But how do you project the 2020-2021 bowl season, after this crazy year?

A host of bowl games, including the Bahamas Bowl, Fenway Bowl, Hawaii Bowl, Holiday Bowl, Las Vegas Bowl (still unofficial), RedBox Bowl, and Quick Lane Bowl won't be taking place this year, with others may be soon to come.

Really, because of the uncertainty, it's incredibly difficult to project bowl games, even though it is getting late in the season.

That being said, it's always fun to do, and one major media outlet has penciled in the Cajuns to against a team that was nationally-ranked prior to this week, at a drivable destination for UL fans.

Brad Crawford of 247Sports projects UL will face Liberty in the Montgomery Bowl.

This is the second-consecutive week that the site has the Cajuns facing Liberty in the Montgomery Bowl.

Louisiana is currently ranked number 23 in the latest AP top 25 poll, while Liberty, who fell to North Carolina St., 15-14, last Saturday, is 8-1.

The Cajuns defeated the Flames, 35-14, last season at Cajun Field.

UL is currently 7-1, overall, and 5-1 in Sun Belt Conference play.

The Cajuns return to action on Saturday when they travel to Monroe to take on the ULM Warhawks in a Sun Belt Conference tilt.

Louisiana went 7-7 in 2018, their first under head coach Billy Napier, including a spot in the inaugural Sun Belt Conference Championship Game, a 30-19 setback to Appalachian St., as well as a 41-24 loss to Tulane in the Cure Bowl.

Last season, UL won a school-record 11 games, finishing 11-3 on the year. They did lose to Appalachian St. in the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game, 45-38, but captured a 27-17 win over Miami (Ohio) in the LendingTree Bowl.

This season, the Cajuns once again have qualified for the league's championship game and are expecting even bigger and better things.

Also of note; the site projects LSU to square off with North Carolina St. in the Gator Bowl.

The projected 4-team College Football Playoff Field includes Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio St., and Clemson.

Ohio St. is projected to face Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.