College Football Bowl Projections – Week 12

It certainly appears as though the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are heading to their second-consecutive bowl game, and 7th in the last 9 years; but which one?

Louisiana, currently sporting an 8-2 record, is bowl eligible, and in position to accomplish even more, including the first 10-win season in school history and a possible conference championship.

What we do know is that the Sun Belt Conference champion will represent the league in the New Orleans Bowl. After that, it's anybody's guess.

One major media outlet has penciled in the Cajuns to play down the road on I-10 in a bowl game.

247Sports projects Louisiana to play in the Mobile Alabama Bowl, which is scheduled for Monday, January 6, in Mobile, Alabama.

Brad Crawford projects that UL will face Miami (Ohio) in the game.

This is the second-consecutive week that Crawford and 247Sports project Louisiana to face Miami (Ohio) in the Mobile Alabama Bowl.

Louisiana won their 8th game of the year last Saturday, capturing a 37-27 road win over South Alabama, their 8th triumph over their last 9 games.

The Cajuns return to action fare on Saturday when they play host to the Troy Trojans at Cajun Field.

UL went 7-7 last season, their first under head coach Billy Napier, including a spot in the inaugural Sun Belt Conference Championship Game, a 30-19 setback to Appalachian St., as well as a 41-24 loss to Tulane in the Cure Bowl.

This season, the Cajuns are doing even better, already bowl-eligible, with still two regular-season games remaining.

Also of note; the site projects LSU to square off with Oregon in the Peach Bowl, one of two bowl games in the College Football Playoff.

The projected 4-team College Football Playoff Field includes LSU, Clemson, Ohio St., Oregon, and Ohio St.