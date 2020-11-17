College Football Bowl Projections – Week 12

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are well on their way to a third-consecutive bowl game, including their 8th in the last 10 years; but which one?

Louisiana, currently sporting an impressive 7-1 record, has guaranteed itself a winning record during the regular season, as well as a spot in the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game for the third consecutive year.

But how do you project the 2020-2021 bowl season, after this crazy year?

A host of bowl games, including the Bahamas Bowl, Fenway Bowl, Hawaii Bowl, Holiday Bowl, Las Vegas Bowl (still unofficial), RedBox Bowl, and Quick Lane Bowl won't be taking place this year, with others may be soon to come.

Really, because of the uncertainty, it's incredibly difficult to project bowl games.

That being said, it's always fun to do, and one major media outlet has penciled in the Cajuns to against a nationally-ranked team at a drivable destination for UL fans.

Brad Crawford of 247Sports projects UL will face Liberty in the Montgomery Bowl.

Louisiana is currently ranked number 24 in the latest AP top 25 poll, while Liberty, who is unbeaten on the season, is ranked number 21.

The Cajuns defeated the Flames, 35-14, last season at Cajun Field.

Louisiana won a big Sun Belt Conference home game last Saturday, defeating the South Alabama Jaguars, 38-10.

UL is now 7-1, overall, and 5-1 in Sun Belt Conference play.

The Cajuns return to action on Saturday when they play host to the Central Arkansas Bears in a non-conference tilt.

Louisiana went 7-7 in 2018, their first under head coach Billy Napier, including a spot in the inaugural Sun Belt Conference Championship Game, a 30-19 setback to Appalachian St., as well as a 41-24 loss to Tulane in the Cure Bowl.

Last season, UL won a school-record 11 games, finishing 11-3 on the year. They did lose to Appalachian St. in the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game, 45-38, but captured a 27-17 win over Miami (Ohio) in the LendingTree Bowl.

This season, the Cajuns once again have qualified for the league's championship game and are expecting even bigger and better things.

Also of note; the site projects LSU to square off with Virginia in the Gator Bowl.

The projected 4-team College Football Playoff Field includes Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio St., and Oregon.

Ohio St. is projected to face Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.