College Football Bowl Projections – Week 11

It certainly appears as though the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are well on their way to a third-consecutive bowl game, including their 8th in the last 10 years; but which one?

Louisiana, currently sporting an impressive 6-1 record, has guaranteed itself a winning record during the regular season.

But how do you project the 2020-2021 bowl season, after this crazy year?

We already know that three bowl games, the Holiday Bowl, the RedBox Bowl, the Hawaii Bowl, and the Bahamas Bowl won't be taking place this year, with others may be soon to come.

Really, because of the uncertainty, even though some teams are at, near, or past the halfway mark of the season, it's really impossible to project bowl games.

That being said, it's always fun to do, and one major media outlet has penciled in the Cajuns to play in a familiar destination, against an old rival and in-state opponent.

Brad Crawford of 247Sports projects UL will face Louisiana Tech in the New Orleans Bowl, a bowl that the Cajuns have been a part of on five separate occasions, but haven't participated in since 2016.

Louisiana won a big Sun Belt Conference game last Saturday, defeating the Arkansas St. Red Wolves, 27-20, at Cajun Field.

UL is now 6-1, overall, and 4-1 in Sun Belt Conference play.

The Cajuns return to action on Saturday when they play host to the South Alabama Jaguars in a Sun Belt Conference tilt at Cajun Field.

Louisiana went 7-7 in 2018, their first under head coach Billy Napier, including a spot in the inaugural Sun Belt Conference Championship Game, a 30-19 setback to Appalachian St., as well as a 41-24 loss to Tulane in the Cure Bowl.

Last season, UL won a school-record 11 games, finishing 11-3 on the year. They did lose to Appalachian St. in the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game, 45-38, but captured a 27-17 win over Miami (Ohio) in the LendingTree Bowl.

This season, the Cajuns are expecting even bigger and better things.

Also of note; the site projects LSU to square off with Boston College in the Gator Bowl.

The projected 4-team College Football Playoff Field includes Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio St., and Oregon.

Ohio St. is projected to face Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.