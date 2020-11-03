College Football Bowl Projections – Week 10

It certainly appears as though the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are well on their way to a third-consecutive bowl game, including their 8th in the last 10 years; but which one?

Louisiana, currently sporting an impressive 5-1 record, still has about half the year to go in the 2020 college football season. Still, they're off to a great start midway through, and they would really have to fall on unexpected hard times to miss out on bowl play this year.

But how do you project the 2020-2021 bowl season, especially with conferences like the Big Ten, Pac-12, Mountain West Conference, and the MAC beginning late?

Are some bowl games going to be canceled due to those bowls not being economically feasible in the COVID-19 pandemic?

We already know that three bowl games, the Holiday Bowl, the RedBox Bowl, the Hawaii Bowl, and the Bahamas Bowl won't be taking place this year, with others may be soon to come.

Really, because of the uncertainty, even though some teams are near the halfway mark of the season, it's really impossible to project bowl games.

That being said, it's always fun to do, and one major media outlet has penciled in the Cajuns to play in a popular bowl destination, against an opponent from the American Athletic Conference.

Brad Crawford of 247Sports projects UL will UCF in the Boca Raton Bowl, which is scheduled for December 22 in Boca Raton, Florida. That date, of course, is subject to change.

Louisiana won a big Sun Belt Conference game last Saturday night, defeating the Texas St. Bobcats, 44-34, in San Marcos, Texas.

UL is now 5-1, overall, and 3-1 in Sun Belt Conference play.

The Cajuns return to action on Saturday when they play host to the Arkansas St. Red Wolves in a Sun Belt Conference tilt at Cajun Field.

Louisiana went 7-7 in 2018, their first under head coach Billy Napier, including a spot in the inaugural Sun Belt Conference Championship Game, a 30-19 setback to Appalachian St., as well as a 41-24 loss to Tulane in the Cure Bowl.

Last season, UL won a school-record 11 games, finishing 11-3 on the year. They did lose to Appalachian St. in the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game, 45-38, but captured a 27-17 win over Miami (Ohio) in the LendingTree Bowl.

This season, the Cajuns are expecting even bigger and better things.

Also of note; the site projects LSU to square off with Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl.

The projected 4-team College Football Playoff Field includes Alabama, Clemson, Ohio St., and Oregon.

Clemson is projected to face Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.