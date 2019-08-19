College Football AP Top 25 Poll Released, Clemson At The Top, LSU At #6
College football preseason polls typically get fan bases in a tizzy.
This year will be no exception.
For the first time in their school's history, the Clemson Tigers rank #1 in the AP preseason top 25, ahead of #2 Alabama, #3 Georgia, #4 Ohio State and #5 Oklahoma.
The LSU Tigers come in at #6. Penn State Nittany Lions at #15. Auburn Tigers at #16. Washington State Cougars at #23.
There's a feline feel to the top 25 this year.
2019 AP College Football Top 25 Preseason Poll
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Georgia
4. Oklahoma
5. Ohio State
6. LSU
7. Michigan
8. Florida
9. Notre Dame
10. Texas
11. Oregon
12. Texas A&M
13. Washington
14. Utah
15. Penn State
16. Auburn
17. Central Florida
18. Michigan State
19. Wisconsin
20. Iowa
21. Iowa State
22. Syracuse
23. Washington State
24. Nebraska
25. Stanford
Missouri 117, Army 94, Mississippi State 87, Miami (FL) 70, Northwestern 63, TCU 57, Virginia 44, Boise State 38, Cincinnati 16, South Carolina 15, Virginia Tech 12, Fresno State 8, Utah State 8, Minnesota 7, Memphis 6, Appalachian State 5, West Virginia 3, Oklahoma State 3, Arizona State 3, Arizona 1, USC 1
This season, LSU is scheduled to play five schools in the preseason top 25, including #2 Alabama, #8 Florida, #10 Texas, #12 Texas A&M, and #16 Auburn.
Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns don't have any preseason top 25 teams on the schedule, but do face off in 12 days against Mississippi State, who received 87 votes for the top 25, and face Appalachian State (who received 5 votes) later in the season.