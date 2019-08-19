College football preseason polls typically get fan bases in a tizzy.

This year will be no exception.

For the first time in their school's history, the Clemson Tigers rank #1 in the AP preseason top 25, ahead of #2 Alabama, #3 Georgia, #4 Ohio State and #5 Oklahoma.

The LSU Tigers come in at #6. Penn State Nittany Lions at #15. Auburn Tigers at #16. Washington State Cougars at #23.

There's a feline feel to the top 25 this year.

2019 AP College Football Top 25 Preseason Poll

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Georgia

4. Oklahoma

5. Ohio State

6. LSU

7. Michigan

8. Florida

9. Notre Dame

10. Texas

11. Oregon

12. Texas A&M

13. Washington

14. Utah

15. Penn State

16. Auburn

17. Central Florida

18. Michigan State

19. Wisconsin

20. Iowa

21. Iowa State

22. Syracuse

23. Washington State

24. Nebraska

25. Stanford

Others receiving votes:

Missouri 117, Army 94, Mississippi State 87, Miami (FL) 70, Northwestern 63, TCU 57, Virginia 44, Boise State 38, Cincinnati 16, South Carolina 15, Virginia Tech 12, Fresno State 8, Utah State 8, Minnesota 7, Memphis 6, Appalachian State 5, West Virginia 3, Oklahoma State 3, Arizona State 3, Arizona 1, USC 1

This season, LSU is scheduled to play five schools in the preseason top 25, including #2 Alabama, #8 Florida, #10 Texas, #12 Texas A&M, and #16 Auburn.

Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns don't have any preseason top 25 teams on the schedule, but do face off in 12 days against Mississippi State, who received 87 votes for the top 25, and face Appalachian State (who received 5 votes) later in the season.