College Athlete Expected to Earn Most NIL Compensation is an LSU Gymnast

July 1st, 2021 is historic in the world of college sports.

Beginning today, NCAA athletes are now allowed to make money off of their name and likeness, including endorsements.

Anything NCAA athletes can do to make money is fair game, as long as it doesn't violate the codes of conduct in place.

Endorsements. Sponsorships. Appearances. Etc.

While college football and basketball players will earn a lot of the spotlight as it pertains to NIL compensation, the student-athlete expected to make the most is LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne, according to SI writer Ross Dellenger.

Dunne, a native of New Jersey, recently wrapped up her freshman year with the Tigers.

In 2017, she was a member of the USA national gymnastics team.

More notably, she is a social media personality with 1.1 million followers on Instagram.

It will be interesting to follow the early stages of NIL.

There are nearly half a million college athletes currently enrolled in school.

