Colby Smelley Commits to UL Baseball

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are apparently going to be adding a junior college standout to their 2022 college baseball signing class.

Colby Smelley, who currently attends Shelton St. Community College, located in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, shared on social media on Sunday that he has verbally committed to Louisiana.

A catcher/first baseman, Smell has appeared in 17 games for Shelton St. this season, hitting .408 with two home runs and seven runs batted in.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Smell hit .379 with 16 RBI's over 19 games last season, after compiling a .335 batting average with 49 RBI's back in 2019.

A native of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Smelley attended Hillcrest High School, where he also played prep football.

A right-handed hitter, Smelley also appeared in three games as a pitcher for Shelton St. back in the 2019 campaign.