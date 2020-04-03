Cohen Parent Heading To UL Football

A prep football standout from the state of Louisiana will apparently be a part of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns' football roster.

Cohen Parent, a punter/kicker from Dutchtown High School in Geismar, Louisiana, shared on social media on Thursday that he will be heading to Louisiana.

The 5-foot-8, 175-pound Parent also played baseball and was part of the track & field squad at Dutchtown High School.

Currently a senior in high school, Parent will be eligible at the collegiate level in the fall.