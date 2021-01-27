Cocoa Pebbles And Fruity Pebbles Ice Creams Are Coming Soon

It's going to be a sweet 50th birthday celebration for Cocoa and Fruity Pebbles.

While the official 50th anniversary for the PEBBLES brand isn't until later this year, Post cereals are getting a head start on the celebrations by introducing a few sweet collaborations.

Last year PEBBLES dropped a line of Fruity Pebbles items including a candy bar, coffee creamers, Magic Fruity Pebbles, and more. Less than a month into 2021, PEBBLES has announced that they have an official ice cream on the way.

From what we can see based on social media posts from @candyhunting and Pebbles Cereal the ice cream flavors will come in their signature Fruity and Cocoa Pebbles flavors.

You can keep up with availability on the official PEBBLES website here, but in the meantime we are carving out time for extra cardio in anticipation of trying out this fun new dessert.

Happy 50th to PEBBLES!