Coastal Powers Past Cajuns In Sun Belt Conference Opener

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Not much went right on Friday afternoon for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns as they fell in their Sun Belt Conference opener at Coastal Carolina 7-1 as the Chanticleer's blast four homeruns on a windy day.

Louisiana hadn't dropped a Sun Belt Conference game since the 2018 season, their 30 game Sun Belt Conference winning streak snapped.

Megan Kleist got the start and she gave up three of the four long-balls on the day as she was pulled in the fourth inning in favor of Summer Ellyson giving up four runs.

Summer wasn't particularly sharp in this one as well as she gave up three runs in her 2.2 innings pitched.

UL did get the first run of the ballgame when Alissa Dalton singled to begin the game, stole second, was advanced to third on a ground ball by Kaitlyn Alderink and scored on another grounder from Melissa Mayeux.

From there it was all Chanticleers as in the third Stavi Augur hit a two-run homer to give Coastal a 2-1 lead.

In the fourth, Iyanla DeJesus and Mary Sobataka knocked out Kleist with back-to-back solo homeruns with one out.

The Chanticleers then tacked on two additional insurance runs in the sixth to increase their lead to 7-1.

Louisiana would threaten in the fifth, sixth, and seventh with multiple runners left on base each inning but was unable to come up with a big clutch hit.

With the loss, the Cajuns fall to 14-6 and will play the Chanticleers again Saturday at 1 p.m.