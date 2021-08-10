College football is almost here!

The first USA TODAY/Coaches top 25 preseason poll has been released.

Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns come in ranked.

Louisiana's preseason ranking guarantees a top 25 matchup week 1 when they play on the road against #19 Texas on September 4th.

Does the preseason ranking matter to Louisiana head coach Billy Napier?

When asked the question yesterday prior to today's poll being released, he said, "It's important that we realize that nothing that has happened in the past impacts this season...These seasons have a life of their own. Each is its own individual entity...What someone ranks us doesn't matter...what matters is are our players getting the most out of (themselves)."

Translation: "We haven't done anything yet."

With week 1 road win against a #19 ranked Texas team, Louisiana's ranking will improve based on what they do on the field of play.

"The ranking thing is always a big part of football, but as a team, that's in the (way back) of our mind," said Ragin' Cajun All-Sun Belt defensive tackle Zi'Yon Hill. "We just see ourselves as a football team trying to get better each week."

LSU is the other in state school ranked, coming in at #13,

Coastal Carolina is the only other Sun Belt school preseason ranked, landing 1 spot behind Louisiana at #24.

Here's a look at the complete top 25.

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Oklahoma

4. Ohio State

5. Georgia

6. Texas A&M

7. Notre Dame

8. Iowa State

9. North Carolina

10. Cincinnati

11. Florida

12. Oregon

13. LSU

14. USC

15. Wisconsin

16. Miami

17. Indiana

18. Iowa

19. Texas

20. Penn State

21. Washington

22. Oklahoma State

23. Louisiana

24. Coastal Carolina

25. Ole Miss

Top 20 Betting Favorites to Win College Football National Championship

College Football Programs With Most All-Time Wins

10 Highest Paid Athletes in the World in 2021