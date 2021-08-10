Coaches Top 25 Preseason Poll Released, Louisiana Ranked
College football is almost here!
The first USA TODAY/Coaches top 25 preseason poll has been released.
Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns come in ranked.
Louisiana's preseason ranking guarantees a top 25 matchup week 1 when they play on the road against #19 Texas on September 4th.
Does the preseason ranking matter to Louisiana head coach Billy Napier?
When asked the question yesterday prior to today's poll being released, he said, "It's important that we realize that nothing that has happened in the past impacts this season...These seasons have a life of their own. Each is its own individual entity...What someone ranks us doesn't matter...what matters is are our players getting the most out of (themselves)."
Translation: "We haven't done anything yet."
With week 1 road win against a #19 ranked Texas team, Louisiana's ranking will improve based on what they do on the field of play.
"The ranking thing is always a big part of football, but as a team, that's in the (way back) of our mind," said Ragin' Cajun All-Sun Belt defensive tackle Zi'Yon Hill. "We just see ourselves as a football team trying to get better each week."
LSU is the other in state school ranked, coming in at #13,
Coastal Carolina is the only other Sun Belt school preseason ranked, landing 1 spot behind Louisiana at #24.
Here's a look at the complete top 25.
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Oklahoma
4. Ohio State
5. Georgia
6. Texas A&M
7. Notre Dame
8. Iowa State
9. North Carolina
10. Cincinnati
11. Florida
12. Oregon
13. LSU
14. USC
15. Wisconsin
16. Miami
17. Indiana
18. Iowa
19. Texas
20. Penn State
21. Washington
22. Oklahoma State
23. Louisiana
24. Coastal Carolina
25. Ole Miss
