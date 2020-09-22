Coach Sean Payton And Saints Fined For Not Wearing Masks

Head coach of the New Orleans Saints, Sean Payton, and head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, Jon Gruden, have both been fined $100,000 for not wearing masks during their teams' matchup on 'Monday Night Football'. Fines of $250,000 were also given out to each team.

The news was reported by @AdamSchefter and you can see his Twitter post below

Schefter's tweet shows that 5 separate NFL teams were fined for not wearing masks during their respective games this past weekend. That makes up for a total of $1.7 Million in fines handed out by the NFL.

This does not come as much of a surprise, after the news was released last night that multiple coaches across the NFL were fined for the same reason.

The NFL is not holding back with penalties in regards to their safety guidelines around COVID-19. The safety of the players and everyone else involved in the NFL's current operations is of utmost importance and these fines send that message out to the entire organization.

I understand why the NFL is taking this so seriously, as they just want the season to go on smoothly. But it has to be extremely difficult for coaches to follow these tight guidelines as they are constantly needing to be vocal on the sidelines in order to be an effective coach.

We will see if this strong message is heard by coaches and organizations in the NFL by their actions in Week 3 of the season.