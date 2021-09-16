Coach O: Kevin Faulk Not Expected to be at LSU Game Saturday

With the heartbreaking news earlier this week about one of our own, we are still sending so many prayers to the family of football legend Kevin Faulk. On Tuesday, September 13th local news reported that Kevin Faulk's 19 year old daughter Kevione Faulk had passed away suddenly. So far, no cause of death has been released, but it is certainly a shocking end for the student worker on the LSU football staff.

LSU Football released a statement on Tuesday, which you can see below.

Faulk, an Acadiana native, was a standout player for the Carencro High School Bears, and led the Bears to the 1992 Class 5A state championship. He went on to a stellar career as LSU’s all-time leading rusher and played in three Super Bowls in a 13 year career with the New England Patriots. Faulk returned in 2018 to Baton Rouge as LSU's Director of Player Development, and got a promotion to running backs coach just ahead of the 2020 football season.

LSU Head football coach Ed Orgeron told USA Today that he did not expect Kevin Faulk to be at the game this Saturday, September 18th as LSU takes on Central Michigan at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. He said on Wednesday '“Right now, coach Faulk is with his family. I told him to take his time and do whatever he needs to do. I don’t expect him to be here Saturday. I expect him to take his time and take care of his family first.” He further stated to USA Today “Obviously we put coach Faulk and his family first, everybody here is sick to their stomach. Feel bad for coach Faulk. He’s a great man with a great family and I can’t imagine the pain they’re going through.”