Coach Napier Talks Voluntary Workouts, Safety Protocols, Team Leaders & More [Audio]
Louisiana Ragin' Cajun head football coach Billy Napier joined my show this morning to talk all things UL football.
Napier broke down the last 8 days of voluntary workouts, the scheduled team meeting with local law enforcement last week to open up more dialogue, the safety procedures put in place to try and avoid COVID-19, who the leaders of the team are and much more.
Plus, the current cartoon his kids are watching the most.
