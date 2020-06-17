Coach Napier Talks Voluntary Workouts, Safety Protocols, Team Leaders & More [Audio]

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun head football coach Billy Napier joined my show this morning to talk all things UL football.

Napier broke down the last 8 days of voluntary workouts, the scheduled team meeting with local law enforcement last week to open up more dialogue, the safety procedures put in place to try and avoid COVID-19, who the leaders of the team are and much more.

Plus, the current cartoon his kids are watching the most.

