Coach Napier Talks Backup QBs, Spring Game, Team Identity Building, Dad Life & More [Audio]

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football coach Billy Napier joined our airwaves this morning, 12 hours before kickoff for the annual Vermillion and White Spring Game.

Napier dissected where his team has grown this spring, why the identity portion of the offseason training is most important, previews the Spring Game, addresses questions regarding the backup quarterback spot, the depth at wide receiver, the role of the tight end in his new offense, newcomers, a story about "Dad Life" and much more.

Kickoff for tonight's Spring Game is set for 7 pm at Cajun Field. The game will also be televised on ESPN+.

Admission to the Vermilion and White Spring Game is free, but capacity will be limited in accordance with COVID-19 CDC guidelines.

