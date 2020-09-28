Coach Napier on Snyder’s Kick, Polls, Getting to 3-0, Team Health, Preparing for App State & More [Audio]

Following UL's thrilling 20-18 win over Georgia Southern, Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football coach Billy Napier said, "I hope you were entertained."

Missing a large number of players due to COVID-19 restrictions and injuries, the Cajuns were able to overcome adversity and improve to 3-0 on Saturday.

Next up, Louisiana faces off against Appalachian State a week from Wednesday in Boone, North Carolina.

Napier joined me this morning, discussing the win over Georgia Southern, Nate Snyder's game-winner, relying on inexperienced players, top 25 polls, prepping for App State and more.