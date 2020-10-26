Louisiana Ragin' Cajun head football coach Billy Napier and his team are coming off an emotional win Friday night at UAB.

Playing in Birmingham, the hometown of late coach D.J. Looney, Louisiana capped of a hard-fought win on a night when Looney was honored, and his presence was felt by all.

Napier joined me this morning for our weekly one-on-one interview, sharing his thoughts on the emotional win over UAB, honoring coach DJ Looney, team unity, the 74-yard punt by Rhys Byrns, Chris Smith's kickoff return, the LB play, Levi Lewis, in-game adjustments, the most needed area of improvement heading into this Saturday's game at Texas State, Halloween costumes and more.