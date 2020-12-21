Coach Napier on Disappointment of SBC Championship Cancelation, Preparing for Bowl Game, X-Mas & More [Audio]

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun head football coach Billy Napier joined me Monday morning for a 1 on 1 interview, as he has all season.

Napier was open about the team's disappointment in the Sun Belt Conference Championship game and describes where the disappointment level ranks in his many years of coaching football.

He also describes how the team will turn the page and prepare for the SERVPRO First Responders Bowl, the excitement the program has over playing in it, the practice schedule during Christmas week, the best way to celebrate Christmas, and more.

Plus, he responds to a question about whether he interviewed with Auburn over the weekend about their vacant head coaching position.