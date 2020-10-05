Coach Napier on CCU, Schedule Shuffling, Being Ranked Again, Team Health & More [Audio]

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun head football coach Billy Napier enjoyed a rare Saturday off, as the Cajuns altered scheduled following the Appalachian State game being postponed transitioned into a bye week.

As he does every Monday during football season, Napier joined me on my show.

He dished on the schedule being shuffled, preparing for Coastal Carolina, watching Iowa State, being ranked again, team health, Halloween costumes, and much more.