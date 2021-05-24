Coach Matt Deggs on Winning the West, Sun Belt Tournament, Drake Osborn & More [Audio]

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun baseball wrapped up the regular season on Saturday, clinching the Sun Belt West division in the process.

Now they head to Montgomery for the Sun Belt Conference tournament, with a ticket to an NCAA Regional up for grabs if they can win it.

As he does each week during the season, head coach Matt Deggs joined me for a one on one conversation during my morning show to discuss all things UL baseball.

Deggs discussed winning the Sun Belt West, preparing for the conference tourney, the value and toughness of Drake Osborn, the potential options being a 1 seed in pool play at the SBC tournament gives them, and much more.

Louisiana will face off against Texas State on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 pm. Pregame begins at 6:30.

All Louisiana baseball games from the Sun Belt tournament can be heard on ESPN1420, ESPN1420.com, the ESPN1420 app, NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL, KPEL965.com, and the KPEL News app.

