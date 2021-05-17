Louisiana Ragin' Cajun baseball is coming off a 2-1 weekend series at UT-Arlington, keeping the team at 2nd place in the Sun Belt West Division.

Next up, a Tuesday evening game at UNO, followed by the final Sun Belt Conference matchup of the season in a Thursday, Friday, Saturday home series against Troy.

As he does each week during the season, head coach Matt Deggs joined me for a one on one conversation during my morning show to discuss all things UL baseball.

Deggs talked all things UL baseball, the play of the bullpen, overlooked aspects of the series win at UTA, the tight race in the SBC West, the balance of playing for the best seed while preparing for the tournament, a message to the Ragin' Cajun fanbase, and more.

