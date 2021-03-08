Coach Matt Deggs on Starting Pitching, Batting Lineups, Favorite Movies & More [Audio]

Louisiana's Ragin' Cajun baseball team is off to a 9-4 start, coming off a series win against Houston Baptist.

As he does each Monday during the season, head coach Matt Deggs joined me for a one on one conversation during my morning show to discuss all things UL baseball.

Today, we covered starting pitching, balancing his approach to the starting lineup based on offense and defense, where the team is working to improve, who will start on Wednesday at Mississippi State, and more.

On another note, Deggs has told me in the past Top Gun is one of his favorite movies. Today, he opened up about how jacked he is for Top Gun 2, his other favorite movies, and why Lifetime and Hallmark original movies are better than they get credit for.

The Shortest Men in Hollywood

Ten Iconic Characters From The 80s

10 Television Catch Phrases - Do You Remember the Show?

Seven Times Lafayette Has Been Featured on Jeopardy

10 Ingredients to Make Your Gumbo Stand Out