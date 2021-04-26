Coach Matt Deggs on Little Rock Series, Connor Cooke, Properly Channeling a Deep Competitive Edge [Audio]
Louisiana Ragin' Cajun baseball is coming off a 2-2 week, with a heartbreaking loss on Saturday at Little Rock, followed by a solid performance in a win on Sunday against the Trojans.
As he does each week during the season, head coach Matt Deggs joined me for a one on one conversation during my morning show to discuss all things UL baseball.
Deggs shared his thoughts on the series at Little Rock, how to channel heated competition in the right places, the play of Connor Cooke, why he's confident in the direction of the team is heading down the stretch, and much more.
