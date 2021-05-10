Louisiana Ragin' Cajun baseball is coming off a 3-0 weekend against North Alabama. Next up, a Tuesday evening game against Southern, followed by a Sun Belt Conference road series at UT-Arlington.

As he does each week during the season, head coach Matt Deggs joined me for a one on one conversation during my morning show to discuss all things UL baseball.

Deggs opened up about the weekend series versus North Alabama, his aggressive base running philosophy, the layers of any baseball decision, the recent offensive output of Drake Osborne and Brennan Breaux, his conversation with the home plate umpire Jeremy Hayes before Sunday's game, gives advice on parenthood, and more.

