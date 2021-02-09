Former football coach Mart Schottenheimer, who played and coached in the pros over the span of six decades, passed away today at the age of 77 after battling Alzheimer's since 2014.

He was a head coach for 21 years in the NFL, winning 205 games, coaching 4 teams, and winning 12 or more regular-season games with 3 of them.

His teams made it the postseason 13 times, including 3 AFC Championship appearances, though he never made it to the Super Bowl as a head coach.

Many from the world of football continue to pay their respects to the legendary coach.

Schottenheimer's first head coaching stint was in Cleveland with the Browns. He took over as head coach in 1984 after serving as their defensive coordinator the previous 4 seasons.

After 4 years with the Browns, he became the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs for 10 seasons.

Following his departure from KC in 1998, he worked as a football analyst for ESPN for a few years, before returning to the NFL as head coach of Washington in 2001.

Despite leading Washington to 8 wins in their last 11 games, owner Dan Snyder fired him.

In 2002, he took over as head coach of the San Diego Chargers, leading them to a 14-2 record in 2006, but was fired after losing to the Patriots in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

In 2011, he served as head coach and general manager of the Virginia Destroyers of the United Football League for one season.

Rest in peace to a legend.

The Ten Oldest FBS College Football Stadiums

10 Highest Paid College Football Coches

NFL Franchises That Have Never Won The Super Bowl

10 Highest Paid NFL Players In 2020

BEST COMEBACK STORIES IN SPORTS