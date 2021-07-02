Coach Mark Richt Leans on Spirituality When Sharing News He Has Parkinson’s

Retired college football coach Mark Richt, best known for his time as head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs and most recently the Miami Hurricanes, shared news on social media yesterday that generated plenty of response.

Richt, 61, revealed he has Parkinson's disease.

Parkinson's is a nervous system disorder and progresses over time.

"Truthfully, I look at it as a monetary light affliction compared to the future glory in heaven," Richt tweeted.

The two-time SEC Coach of the Year has been open about his spirituality during his three-plus decades of coaching.

His approach to dealing with Parkinson's was applauded by many on social media.

My late grandmother suffered from Parkinson's. Watching her battle it was difficult. It's a cruel disease.

Richt approaching the battle with his incredible perspective should be applauded.

