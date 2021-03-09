Three days after the release of the Husch Blackwell report at LSU, the University of Kansas and head football coach Les Miles have mutually agreed to part ways.

Miles was accused of sexually harassing student workers during his time as the LSU head coach, including allegations of kissing a student, inviting female students back to his condo, demanding females involved in the recruiting process needing to be "attractive, blonde and fit", among other troubling accusations.

The Husch Blackwell law firm was hired by LSU to investigate its Title IX policies and cases.

The firm released its investigative report on Friday, revealing details of sexual misconduct within LSU athletics, including allegations against Miles in 2013.

Miles maintains he did nothing wrong and was only attempting to mentor students.

While Miles and Kansas mutually agreed to part ways, had the Husch Blackwell report never been revealed, Miles would still be the head coach at Kansas.

