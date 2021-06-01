Coach Glasco Reflects on 2021 Season, Highlights Offseason Needs & More [Audio]

Following last week's season-ending loss in the Baton Rouge Regional final, Louisiana Ragin' Cajun softball coach Gerry Glasco spent the last week conducting exit interviews and reflecting on the 2021 season.

Coach Glasco joined me on my show this morning, sharing his thoughts on the season that was, explains why he punishes himself by watching NCAA Super Regionals, changes to the roster, the balance of using transfers versus developing 4-year players, what he'll remember most about the departing senior class, and much more.

