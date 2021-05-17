Nationally-ranked Sun Belt Conference champion Louisiana Ragin' Cajun softball (44-10) won the conference tournament championship in a dominant fashion.

Next up, the Baton Rouge Regional.

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun softball coach Gerry Glasco joined me on the show today, as he does each Monday during the season, for a weekly 1 on 1 interview.

Glasco opens up about the Baton Rouge Regional, why he doesn't want to be known as "Glasco Regional", what this year's team means to him, why he feels it's the most talented team he's coached, the key to advancing to a Super Regional, the area the team has grown the most, and much more.

Louisiana is scheduled to play George Washington this Friday at 5:30 from the Baton Rouge Regional.

Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday beginning at 9 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased through the LSU Athletics Office at (800) 960-8587 or (225) 578-2184. Tickets will also be available at LSUtix.net.

