Coach Gerry Glasco on the State of UL Softball, Adjusting From Power to Small Ball, Kandra Lamb & More [Audio]

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun softball is coming off a week of playing 8 games in 6 days, in which the team experienced a little bit of everything.

Tough injuries, heartbreaking losses, impressive performances, top 10 wins and more.

Head coach Gerry Glasco, who joined me every Monday during the season on my morning show, opened up today about the last week of games, losing several key players to injury, lineup changes, having to adjust from a power approach on offense to a focus on small ball, Kandra Lamb's performances versus top-tier competition, getting his team ready to play this week, and much more.



It's another busy week for Louisiana softball, who is scheduled to play at McNeese State on Wednesday evening at 6:00, then host Baylor in a doubleheader on Thursday at 4:00, before traveling to Memphis for a weekend series against the Tigers with 2 games set for Saturday and one for Sunday.

