Coach Deggs on the Series vs TCU, Utilizing Russo Park’s Setup, Where They Must Improve, Walk-Up Music & More [Audio]
Louisiana Ragin' Cajun baseball is coming off a 2-2 week, with a win a Nicholls State, an opening night series win against TCU, and then back-to-back losses to the Horned Frogs.
As he does each Monday during the season, head coach Matt Deggs joined me for a one on one conversation during my morning show to discuss all things UL baseball.
Today, Deggs discussed the last week of play, where the team has to improve, why he hates when the team gets beat by their own game, Spencer Arrighetti's strong play on the mound, Austin Bradford being a glue guy, why the team must use the aesthetics of Russo Park to their advantage, if he had a walk-up song when he played (he didn't) what it would've been and more.
