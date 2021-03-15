Coach Deggs on the Series at USM, Team Hitting, Lineup Change Process & More [Audio]
Louisiana's Ragin' Cajun baseball team got off to a 9-3 start, but now set at 9-8 after a tough week on the diamond.
As he does each Monday during the season, head coach Matt Deggs joined me for a one on one conversation during my morning show to discuss all things UL baseball.
Today, we covered the team's 0-4 week on the Mississippi road swing, learning from the defeats, where they must improve, the excitement for the week ahead, some pitching news in regards to the starting rotation, and much more.
