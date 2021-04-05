Louisiana Ragin' Cajun baseball is coming off a series sweep at ULM, erasing a 7 run deficit in the final game to procure their 17th win of the season.

As he does each week during the season, head coach Matt Deggs joined me for a one on one conversation during my morning show to discuss all things UL baseball.

Deggs discussed the team's 3 game sweep at ULM, why the come-from-behind win was a long-time coming, the clutch play of Josh Cofield, mental toughness, Spencer Arrighetti, David Christie, the most competitive Easter Egg hunt of all time, and much more.

Louisiana (17-11) returns to the diamond tomorrow night when they host Nicholls State at 6:00 at M.L. Tigue Moore Field at Russo Park.

Radio pregame begins at 5:30 on ESPN1420, ESPN1420.com, and the ESPN 1420 app.

