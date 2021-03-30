Coach Deggs on Answering a Challenge, Austin Perrin, Jack Burk, Sun Belt Play, Outlook & More [Audio]

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun baseball is coming off a 3-1 week in four games against Coastal Carolina.

As he does each week during the season, head coach Matt Deggs joined me for a one on one conversation during my morning show to discuss all things UL baseball.

Today, Deggs opened up about the challenge laid out to the coaching staff last week, and how they answered the call.

Plus, how the recent victorious outings of veteran pitchers Austin Perrin and Jack Burk are the most rewarding part of coaching, how the early non-conference schedule prepared them for Sun Belt play, the mood he wakes up on if it's a game day, preparing for ULM, the defensive improvement in the field, the owl at Russo Park, and much more.

