Coach Deggs on 8 Years of Sobriety, Series Sweep of Rice, Roster Depth & More [Audio]

Louisiana's Ragin' Cajun baseball team is off to a 6-2 start, fresh off a weekend series sweep of the Rice Owls.

As he does each Monday during the season, head coach Matt Deggs joined me for a one on one conversation during my morning show to discuss all things UL baseball.

Today's interview came one day after Deggs made 8 years of sobriety.

We discussed the state of the team, how the staff deals with the luxury of depth, the bullpen, the plan for pitcher Spencer Arrighetti this week, Jeff Wilson's nickname, Carson Roccaforte batting .500, and more.

Deggs also reflected on being 8 years sober, how the late Tony Robichaux made it possible, and shared a great story that came full circle this weekend involving the impact of being open about his sobriety.

Louisiana has another busy week on the diamond, hosting Louisiana Tech on Tuesday at 6:00 pm, and traveling to Lake Charles to battle McNeese State on Wednesday at 6:00 pm. Radio pregame for both begins at 5:30.

Next week, Louisiana hosts Houston Baptist in a 3 game weekend series at Russo Park, Friday at 6:00, Saturday at 2:00 and Sunday at 1:00. Those games will air on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL, with pregame beginning 30 minutes prior to each contest.

