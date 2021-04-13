Coach Deggs Dishes on Team’s Honorable Nasty Necklaces, Connor Cooke, Offensive Execution & More [Audio]

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun baseball is coming off a series win against Arkansas State, improving to 20-12 overall, and 7-2 in Sun Belt Conference play.

As he does each week during the season, head coach Matt Deggs joined me for a one on one conversation during my morning show to discuss all things UL baseball.

We talked all things UL baseball, Connor Cooke earning the nasty necklace x3 (that's a good thing) from his teammates after Saturday's masterful performance, the improvement on offense, the odd game on Sunday, the beauty of baseball, why routine is so important and more.

