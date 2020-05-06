Coach Billy Napier’s Interview on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ [Video]

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun head football coach Billy Napier appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" today.

McAfee, a former Pro Bowl punter, has acquired a large, loyal following in his post-career as a multi-media personality.

A podcast host, college football color analyst, and comedian, McAfee's interview style is fun and fast.

Coach Napier joined him today for a funny, in-depth interview about football, coaching, music, the pandemic, and much more.

[Napier's appearance begins around the 27:00 minute mark of the YouTube video below]