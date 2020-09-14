Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns head football coach Billy Napier joins me every Monday during football season.

Coming off the first game of the season, Louisiana is 1-0, ranked #19 in the country, and have their sights on big goals in 2020.

Napier joined me this morning, discussing his team's historic win over #23 Iowa State, being ranked in both top 25 polls, not losing focus after a big win, preparing for Georgia State, the kicker situation, new coordinators in their debut, and much more.